Eagle Frozen Corn Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

Eagle Frozen Corn is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Gentro Foods Inc.

The recalled product is Eagle Frozen Corn that is packaged in 1.75 kg clear plastic bags. The words “Eagle Brand,” “Corn,” and “Mais Congele,” are printed on the package in black letters. The UPC number for this item that is stamped on the product label is 0 55722 96964 7. The code on the label is 02/01/2025. It was sold in Ontario at the retail level, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the public will be informed on the CFIA recall web site.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination with surfaces in your kitchen and with other foods that are eaten uncooked. You can throw the corn away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product.

If you ate the corn, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.