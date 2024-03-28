Eat Sum More Beef Biltong Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

Eat Sum More Beef Biltong, a dried cured meat, is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Eat-Sum-More Inc.

The recalled product was sold online and in the province of Ontario at the retail level. The recalled product is Eat Sum More Beef Biltong in original flavor. The package size for this item is variable. The UPC number that is stamped on the package label is 0 84672 48931 8. And the codes on the product label are 0212 13188 2024.

This recall was triggered by test results. The recall notice did not state whether the teats were conducted by the company or by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The government is launching an investigation which may lead to more recalls. If this happens the public will be informed on the CFIA’s recall web page. The CFIA is also verifying that the company is removing this recalled item from the marketplace.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to reheat it thoroughly becasue of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this item, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.