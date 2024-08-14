Egg Custard Steamed Buns Recalled For Undeclared Sesame

by

Egg Custard Steamed Buns in two flavors are being recalled because they may contain sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to sesame who eats these buns could have a serious reaction. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Prime Foods Processing of Brooklyn, New York.

This recalled item was sold at the retail level in these states through Asian grocery stores: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. They were sold between May 30, 2024 and June 28, 2024.

The recalled products are Steam Buns with Egg Custard Added that has the item number PD4180 and lot codes 24149 and 24150. The UPC number for this product is 797803704050, and the expiration date that is stamped on the label is 10/2025. Also recalled is Steam Buns with Egg Custard and Coconut Added that has the item number PD4190. The lot code for this item is 24149, and the UPC number is 797803704869. The expiration date is also 10/2025.

The buns are frozen items packaged in bright yellow packaging. The code date information is on the bottom of the side panel. The recall was initiated after the company discovered that six cases of Sesame Steamed Buns may have been packaged in Egg Custard Steam Bun packaging.

If you bought this item and are allergic to sesame, do not eat it. You can throw the buns away in a a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.