by

Eggs recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination include several brand names. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these eggs. The recalling firm is Star Egg Co. Ltd.

The eggs were sold in Saskatchewan at the retail level. The recalled eggs include Compliments large eggs packaged in 12 egg containers. The UPC number for this product is 0 55742 35750 9, and the code is 2024MR14 S-21. Also recalled is Harman medium eggs packaged in a 12 egg container. The UPC number is 0 63902 00202 2 and the code is 2024MR28 S-21. Star Egg extra large eggs are included in this recall. The package holds 15 dozen eggs and there is no UPC number. The code is 2024MR07 S-21.

Star Egg large eggs are also recalled. They are packaged in a 60 egg container with UPC number 0 63902 05030 6. The codes for this product are 2024MR07; 2024MR14; 2024MR21; 2024AL04; and 2024AL19. Star Egg medium eggs in 15 dozen egg containers are also recalled. There is no UPC number for this product, and the code is 2024MR21 S-21. Finally, no name large white eggs are recalled, in 30 egg containers. The UPC number for that product is 0 60383 22293 2, and the codes are 2024MR07; 2024MR14; 2024MR21; 2024AL04; and 2024AL19. You can see pictures of the recalled items at the CFIA web site.

The recall was triggered by test results. Please look at this list of eggs recalled in Canada carefully. If you did buy any, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly first because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the eggs away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.