Electrolux Frigidaire Side By Side Refrigerators Recalled

Electrolux Frigidaire Side By Side Refrigerators are being recalled for possible choking and laceration hazards. The problem is the ice bucket assembly component can break, resulting in plastic pieces entering the ice bucket. There have been 343 reports of plastic pieces breaking off, including two incidents resulting in laceration and ingestion injuries. The refrigerators were manufactured in Mexico. The importing firm is Electrolux Home Products Inc. of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The recall is for certain Electrolux Frigidaire side by side refrigerators with slim ice buckets that were manufactured between 2015 and 2019. They were sold in various colors.

The model numbers of the recalled refrigerators are DGHK2355TF, DGHX2655TF, FFSC2323TS, FGSC2335TD, FGSC2335TF, FGSS2635TD, FGSS2635TE, FGSS2635TF, FGSS2635TP, FPSC2277RF, FPSC2278UF, FPSS2677RF, LFSC2324VF, LGHK2336TD, LGHK2336TF, LGHX2636TD, and LGHX2636TF. The last letter of each model indicates the color. F and S are stainless steel, D is dark stainless steel, E is black painted, and P is white painted.

The model and serial numbers are printed on a serial plate that is located inside the refrigerator compartment. These refrigerators were sold at Lowes, Home Depot, and other retail stores nationwide and online at Frigidaire.com from November 2015 through September 2019 for between $1400 and $2400.

If you purchased any of these refrigerators, immediately stop using the ice makers. Contact the Electrolux Group to request a replacement ice bucket assembly component free of charge.