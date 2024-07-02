Elevate Snapchill Coffee Recalled In Canada For Botulism Risk

by

Elevate Snapchill Coffee is being recalled in Canada for a possible botulism risk. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. This recall was triggered by a recall in the United States. The recalling firm is Eclipse Coffee Roasters Ltd.

The product is being recalled because it may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum bacteria, which produces spores that, under low oxygen and neutral pH conditions, can produce the botulism toxin. A tiny amount of this toxin can kill an adult.

The recalled product is Elevate Snapchill Coffee that is packaged in 354 milliliter cans. the UPC number that is stamped on the product is 7 86899 57461 6. The code that is printed on the product is 13245. And the expiration date is 07/07/24 (July 7, 2024). It was sold in the province of Alberta at the retail level.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens the public will be informed on the CFIA’s recall page. The government is making sure that industry is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you purchased this product, do not drink it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.