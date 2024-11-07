EM Tortillas Mexican Sweet Breads Recalled For Allergens

by

EM Tortillas Mexican Sweet Breads are being recalled because they may contain the allergens wheat, soy, and eggs that are not declared on the product’s labels as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. Because this notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of thee products. The recalling firm is EM Tortillas of Santa Anna, California.

The recalled items were sold in the state of California at the retail level. The recalled items are Bulk Mexican sweet bread varieties including conchas, fino ellotes, fino curenos, danes ellotes, danes cuernos, bolillos, and teleras. These bakery products are packaged in unlabeled poly bags.

The code information is 403-REG for conchas, finos, and Danes; 423-REG for teleras; one 426-REG for bolillo. No pictures of the recalled products were provided by the company. And there are no UPC numbers or product sizes.

If you purchased any of these EM Tortillas Mexican Sweet Breads products and are allergic to those allergens, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.