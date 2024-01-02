Enfamil Nutramigen A+ LGG Infant Formula Recalled in Canada

by

Enfamil Nutramigen A+ LGG Infant Formula is being recalled in Canada for possible Cronobacter contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of the product. The recalling firm is Mead Johnson Nutrition (Canada) Company.

Food contaminated with cronobacter can cause serious illness in infants. It is associated with necrotizing enterocolitis and blood poisoning (sepsis), especially in newborns. This product was sold nationally at the retail level.

The recalled product is Enfamil Nutramigen A+ LCC Hypoallergenic infant formula that is sold in 561 gram cans. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 0 56796 00498 2. The item number for the product is 3230626. The expiration date is 01-JA-2025. And the batch number for the item is 0704376 (ZL3FVY).

Also recalled is Enfamil Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic infant formula powder that is packaged in 4 x 561 gram cans. The UPC number for the product is 0 56796 90498 5. The item number that is stamped on the product label is 3230626. The expiration date is 01-JA-2025. And the batch number is 0704376 (ZL3FVY).

Please check to see if you bought this recalled product. If you did, stop feeding it to your infant immediately. You can throw it away in a sealed container in a secure trash can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund. You should then clean all baby bottles and equipment that came into contact with this product and sterilize it before using it again. Contact your pediatrician if you are concerned about your child’s health.