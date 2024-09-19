Enjoy Premium Cookies Recalled in Hawaii For Undeclared Milk

by

Enjoy Premium Cookies in two flavors are being recalled in Hawaii because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label, according to the Hawaii Department of Health. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these cookies. No reports of illness or allergic reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is KTM Services.

The recalled products were sold throughout Hawaii at retail stores, including CVS Longs, Don Quijote, Navy Exchange, Target, Times Supermarkets, and Walmart. The cookies were also sold directly to consumers through mail order.

The recalled items are Enjoy Premium Taro Cookies and Enjoy Premium Coconut Cookies. The cookies are packaged in a 5.3 ounce or 17.7 ounce packages. The best by dates for these cookies are between September 12, 2024 and August 7, 2025. That date is stamped at the top of the bag. Repacking of the product has begun with accurate labels. No UPC number was mentioned in the recall notice.

If you purchased these cookies and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat them. You can throw the Enjoy Snacks Cookies away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them or wrapping them so others can’t eat them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.