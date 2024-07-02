Fair Meadow Foundations Whole Liquid Eggs Recalled For Milk

by

Fair Meadow Foundations Whole Liquid Eggs is being recalled because it contains milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date. The recalling firm is M.G. Waldbaum doing business as Michael Foods Inc. of Gaylord, Minnesota.

About 4,620 pounds of liquid egg product is included in this recall. The liquid egg breakfast blend formulation was produced on June 11, 2024. The recalled product is a 32 ounce paperboard carton that contains Fair Meadow Foundations Whole Eggs with Citric Acid. The use by date on the carton is 16 SEP 24, and the lot code that is stamped on hte label is 4162G. The product is packaged within a corrugated case that is labeled Scrambled Egg Blend with the same use by date and lot code.

This product has the establishment number EST. G1455 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The eggs were shipped to restaurant consignees for institutional use in the states of Alabama, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, and Utah.

The problem was discovered during a routine inventory evaluation. The company discovered that a limited amount of Whole Egg with Citric Acid cartons was unaccounted for, and there was a corresponding excess of Breakfast Blend Scrambled Egg carton in inventory. The establishment investigated and determined that the unaccounted Whole Egg with Citric Acid cartons were inadvertently utilized during a single short Breakfast Blend Scrambled Egg production run. The Breakfast Blend formulation contains an allergen, a dairy ingredient (milk), which is not declared on the Whole Egg with Citric Acid label.

If you have this product, Fair Meadow Foundations Whole Liquid Eggs, do not sell it and do not serve it to customers. You can throw the item away or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.