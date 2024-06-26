Farm Fresh to You Deluxe Mixed Nuts Recalled For Peanuts

by

Farm Fresh to You Deluxe Mixed Nuts are being recalled because they may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any allergic reaction reports have been received to date. The recalling firm is DSD Merchandisers.

The recalled product is Farm Fresh to You Deluxe Roasted & Salted Mixed Nuts. The product has a sell by date of 10/09/24.

This item is sold to Farm Fresh to You, then distributed through e-commerce through Farm Fresh to You or Full Circle subscribers. Farm Fresh to You subscribers are located in California and Nevada. Full Circle subscribers are located in the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska. These consumers would have received their product through the mail.

The product is packaged in clear plastic tubs that contain 5 ounces of nuts. The label is located at the top of the 5 ounce tub. The product inside of the tub is a mix of various tree nuts including Cashews, Almonds, Hazelnuts, Pecan Halves, Macadamias, and the undeclared ingredient (Peanut). The label does not contain a name brand, only the product name (Deluxe Roasted and Salted Mixed Nuts).

The recall was triggered when a consumer contacted the company to report they found peanuts in the product. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s formulation change processes and packaging label change process.

If you bought this item and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.