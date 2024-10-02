by

Have you ever wanted to tell the FDA about a problem with food? The FDA has started a streamlined food complaints program to make the process easier. The complaints can be about an illness, an injury, an allergic reaction, concerns about a dietary supplement, or any concern about defects in the safety or quality of an FDA-regulated food. This is part of the Human Foods Program.

Until this new program was initiated, consumer complaints were directed to Consumer Complaint Coordinators in the FDA’s Office of Regulatory Affairs. The phone numbers associated with those coordinators will no longer be active. Instead, consumers can call 1-888-SAFEFOOD (1-800-723-3663).

Then, officials with the Human Foods Program will receive, triage, and evaluate complaints, and the new Office of Inspections and Investigations (OII) will follow up with firms as necessary. This process will expedite delivery of inquires and complaints to the appropriate public health experts and allow for more consistent processing and earlier detection of potential public health issues.

This reorganization of the streamlined food complaints program is the largest single reorganization in the agency’s modern history. It will affect more than 8,000 employees and will touch eery facet of the FDA. It should help the FDA deliver on its mission to protect and promote public health policy to prevent foodborne illness, and ensure the safety of food.