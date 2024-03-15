FDA Warns Norm Bloom and Son Oysters May Contain Norovirus

by

The FDA is warning restaurants and retailers that Norm Bloom and Son oysters that were harvested in Westport, Connecticut may contain norovirus. The oysters were harvested on February 20, 2024 and have the lot number 207.

The restaurants that may have received the oysters are in these states: Connecticut (CT), Florida (FL), Georgia (GA), Maine (ME), Maryland (MD), Massachusetts (MA), Minnesota (MN), New Jersey (NJ), Ohio (OH), Rhode Island (RI), South Carolina (SC) and Texas (TX). In addition, consumers in those states may have purchased the oysters (CT-069-SS, AQ), also with harvest date 2/20/2024 and lot 207.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Aquaculture, is conducting the recall. The Norm Bloom and Son oysters are associated with a norovirus outbreak in Minnesota.

Shellfish that are contaminated with norovirus will not look, smell, or taste different, and the texture will not be affected. If the contaminated oysters are eaten raw or lightly cooked, they can cause illness.

Symptoms of norovirus usually happen quickly, within a matter of hours or days. The most common symptoms of norovirus are diahrre,a nausea, vomitng, and stomach pain, and some patients may experience fever, headache, and body aches. Most people recover from a norovirus infection on their own without medical attention, but some, especially those in higher risk groups, may develop dehydration and require medical assistance.

If you purchased these oysters, do not eat them and do not serve or sell them to anyone. Throw the oysters away, then wash your hands well with water and soap. Then clean and sanitize any containers or objects that may have come into contact with the oysters.