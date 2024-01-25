FDA Warns Tejocote Root Supplements Could Be Yellow Oleander

by

The FDA is warning consumers that some Tejocote Root supplements could instead be yellow oleander, which is a poisonous plant. In September 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report of several tejocote root products that were substituted with toxic yellow oleander. The FDA has tested nine products, and found that they do contain yellow oleander.

Ingesting yellow oleander can cause serious health problems and can be fatal. The plant affects the neurological system, the gastrointestinal system, and the cardiovascular system. Symptoms of yellow oleander poisoning include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, cardiac changes, dysrhythmia, and more.

The products the government is warning about are usually sold online through third party platforms, like Amazon and Etsy. You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site. Some of these products include Alipotec Tejocote Root, Nutraholics ELV Tejocote Root, Science of Alpha Mexican Tejocote Root, Tejocotex, and ELV Alipotec Raiz de Tejocote, among others.

Based on FDA sampling and testing results, the government is concerned that other products marked as tejocote, including those with names like Crataegus mexicana, Raiz de Tejocote, and Mexican Hawthorn, may actually be yellow oleander.

If you bought any of these tejocote root supplements, stop using them immediately. Throw them away in a secure trash can after first wrapping them so others can’t access them. You should contact your healthcare provider because you may need a medical evaluation, even if you have not used the product recently. If you or someone in your home is suffering one of the symptoms of poisoning, call 911.

This FDA investigation is ongoing. More products may be added to this advisory. You can report any adverse events to the FDA through their MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program.