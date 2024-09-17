Feed Me Vegan Protein & Oats Chocolate Bar Recalled For Milk

by

Feed Me Vegan Protein & Oats Chocolate Bar is being recalled in Canada because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Nutrabolics Inc.

The recalled product was sold nationally at the retail level. It is Feed Me Vegan Real Food Protein & Oats Chocolate Coconut bar. The product weighs 65 grams. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 7 93888 65557 7. The best by date for this item is November 15, 2024. And the lot number printed on the label is NB050.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. A food safety investigation has been launched, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens the public will be informed via the government’s recall page.

If you purchased this Feed Me Vegan Protein Bar in the flavor of Chocolate Coconut, and you can’t consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw the bar away in a secure trash can with a tight lid or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.