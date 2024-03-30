Food Club All Purpose Flour Recalled For Milk and Eggs

by

Food Club All Purpose Flour is being recalled because it may contain milk and egg, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk and/or egg, as well as anyone with lactose intolerance, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Shawnee Milling Company of Shawnee, Oklahoma.

This item was distributed at the retail level in the states of Ohio and New York. The recalled product is Food Club All Purpose Flour that is packaged in a 5 pound paper bag that is white and blue with white printing and a picture of cookies on the front. The product has a best if used by date of 03/07/2025 that printed on the top of the front panel of the bag.

The recall was triggered when the company found that an equipment breakdown during production could have allowed cross-contact with allergens.

If you bought this flour and cannot eat egg or milk for any reason, do not eat it and do not use if in cooking and baking. You can throw the flour away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.