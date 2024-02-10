Fresh Express and Marketside Salad Kits Recalled For Listeria

by

Fresh Express and Marketside Salad Kits are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The kits were made with condiment packs that contain Rizo-Lopez cheeses that were recalled in relation to a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. No illnesses have been reported to date with these specific products. The recalling firm is Fresh Express of Orlando, Florida.

The recalled products were sold at the retail level in limited quantities in these states: Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Utah, and Washington. The recalled products include the 10.3 ounce Marketside Southwest Chopped Salat Kit with UPC number 681131305129. The package code/use by date pairs are G364 with use by date 1/14/2024 and G002 with use by date of 1/17/2024. The condiment pack use by date is 3/3/2024. It was sold in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

Also recalled is 12.1 ounce Fresh Express Salsa! Ensalada Salad Kit with UPC number 071279309026. The package code/use by date pairs are S353 to S363 and S002 to S033 and 1/6/2024 to 1/18/2024 and 1/21/2024 to 2/20/2024. The condiment pack use by date range from 2/28/2024 to 4/4/2024. This kit was sold in California, Idaho, Utah, and Washington. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you bought either of these Fresh Express and Marketside Salad Kits, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these salads, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.