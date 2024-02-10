Fresh & Ready Sandwiches Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Fresh & Ready Sandwiches are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these particular products. The products were made with recalled Rizo-Lopez cotija cheese that is linked to a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. The recalling firm is Fresh & Ready Foods of San Fernando, California.

The sandwiches were sold in the states of Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah between 01/21/2024 and 02/06/2024. The recalled products include Fresh & Ready Ham Torta Sandwich in 9 ounce plastic containers. The UPC number is 8290690707 and the use by dates are 02/03/2024 to 02/22/2024. Also recalled is Fresh & Ready Chicken Torta Sandwich in a 9 ounce plastic container. The UPC number is 8290690706 and the use by dates are 02/03/2024 to 02/22/2024.

Also recalled is Sprig & Sprout Ham Torta Sandwich on Telara Rolls in 9 ounce plastic containers. The UPC number is 8290690720 and the use by dates are 01/27/2024 to 02/15/2024. Finally, Jack & Olive Ham Torta Sandwich on Telara Roll in 9 ounce plastic containers is recalled. It has the UPC number 8290690725 and use by dates 01/27/2024 to 02/15/2024.

If you bought these products, do not eat them. You can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund, or you can throw them away in a secure trash can. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products.

If you ate these sandwiches, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.