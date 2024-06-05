Frigorífico Casa Blanca Frozen Raw Beef Recalled

by

Frigorífico Casa Blanca frozen raw beef is being recalled for lack of inspection. These items were not presented to FSIS for import reinspection upon entry into the United States. There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

About 20,111 pounds of frozen raw beef products are included in this recall. They were imported from Uruguay on or around March 17 ,2024. The recalled products include:

Various weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. AGUJA CHUCK ROLL” with case code JP0001 containing individually vacuum sealed products displaying “FRICASA”.

Various weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. ASADO SIN HUESO SHORT RIB” with case code JP0002 containing individually vacuum sealed products displaying “FRICASA”.

Various weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. BIFE ANCHO CUBE ROLL” with case code JP0003 containing individually vacuum sealed products displaying “FRICASA”.

Various weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. BIFE ANGOSTO STRIPLOIN” with case code JP0004 containing individually vacuum sealed products displaying “FRICASA”.

Various weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. BIFE GRANDE DE VACÍO FLAP MEAT” with case code JP0005 containing individually vacuum sealed products displaying “FRICASA”.

Various weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. CARNAZA DE PALETA SHOULDER CLOD” with case code JP0006 containing individually vacuum sealed products displaying “FRICASA”.

Various weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. LOMO TENDERLOIN” with case code JP0007 containing individually vacuum sealed products displaying “FRICASA”.

Various weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. MARUCHA OYSTER BLADE” with case code JP0008 containing individually vacuum sealed products displaying “FRICASA”.

Various weight cardboard cases labeled as “Frigorífico Casa Blanca S.A. PECHO BRISKET” with case code JP0009 containing individually vacuum sealed products displaying “FRICASA”.

These items have the Uruguay establishment number 58 stamped inside the Uruguay inspection mark that is on the shipping box and the vacuum sealed product packaging. The beef was shipped to distributors, restaurants, retailers, and institutions in the states of Arizona, California, Oregon, and Washington. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.