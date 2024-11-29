by

A SunFed cucumber Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 68 people in 19 states, according to the CDC. Eighteen of those patients have been hospitalized. No deaths have occurred.

The case count by state is: Alaska (1), California (1), Colorado (8), Iowa (2), Illinois (2), Massachusetts (5), Montana (16), Nebraska (1), New Jersey (1), New York (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (7), Pennsylvania (1), South Dakota (4), Texas (5), Utah (2), Washington (5), Wisconsin (3), and Wyoming (2). Illness onset dates range from October 12, 2024 to November 16, 2024. The patient age range is from less than one year to 98 years. Of the 50 people who gave information to investigators, 18 have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 36%, which is very high for a Salmonella outbreak.

Of the 33 people interviewed by public health officials, 27, or 82%, said they ate cucumbers, which was higher than the 50% reported by people who took the FoodNet Population Survey.

The CDC and states have identified six illness sub-clusters at two assisted living facilities, three school districts, and one restaurant. Cucumbers were served at these sub-cluster locations.

Noted food safety attorney Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented clients in many Salmonella outbreaks, said, “It is unreasonable for people to get sick because they ate cucumbers, especially when they are served to people in high risk groups such as children and the elderly. We hope that now that this outbreak has been identified, no one else will get sick.”

FDA’s traceback investigation identified Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico as a grower of cucumbers. Besides those sub-clusters, patients reported buying cucumbers from multiple stores.

The cucumbers have been recalled. They are no longer available for sale, but people may still have them in their homes. If you do have some in your home, or if you aren’t sure, discard them, then clean the areas where the cucumbers were stored.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning can start any time from a few days to a week after infection. Most people experience a fever, chills, headache, nausea, stomach and abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you have eaten cucumbers and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Sunfed cucumber Salmonella outbreak.