Gaines Family Farmstead Chicken Chips Recalled For Salmonella

Gaines Family Farmstead Chicken Chips are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Gaines Pet Treats of Birmingham, Alabama.

There are 204 bags of this product included in this recall. The recalled item is Gaines Family Farmstead Chicken Chips that are packaged in purple 5 ounce bags with a picture of a chicken on the front. The bag is marked on the back side with the lot number 20061124 and the expiration date 12/11/25. This is the only lot number that has been identified as potentially contaminated,

The recall was triggered when a third party tested and found contamination in a related, unreleased lot of the same product. This item was distributed online and also through several small independent pet stores in the states of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

Pets who are sick with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets may only have decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or people. The pets can shed the bacteria in their feces, which can then get on their coats and objects in the environment. People can also get sick from handling the contaminated treats. If your pet is sick, see your veterinarian.

If you bought this product, do not feed it to your pet. You can throw it away, or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.