Geissler’s Sushi Rolls Recalled For Undeclared Milk, Egg, or Wheat

Geissler’s Sushi Rolls are being recalled because they may contain milk, egg, or wheat that are not declared on the label. Not all of the products contain all of those allergens. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these items. Because this recall was not posted on the FDA’s regular recall page, but on the Enforcement Reports page, there is no mention about whether or not any adverse events have been reported. The recalling firm is Geissler’s Supermarket of East Windsor, Connecticut.

These items were sold at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. The press release was on 3/28/24, but it was not classified until 5/23/24.

The recalled products include Geissler’s Supermarket Philadelphia Avo or Cucumber Classic Roll (sushi roll), with sell hy dates of 3/27/2024, and 3/28/2024 and the UPC number 23404400000, which contains undeclared milk.

Also recalled is Pink Lady Salmon & Avo Roll Combo (sushi roll) with best by dates 03/27/2024 and 03/28/2024 and the UPC number 234116000009. That product has undeclared egg.

Geissler’s Supermarket Shrimp Tempura and Spicy Shrimp is also recalled. That item has the best by dates of 3/27/2024 and 03/28/2024 and the UPC number 234106010995. It contains undeclared wheat. Spicy Salmon is also recalled. That product has the best by dates of 03/27/24 or 03/28/24 and has the UPC number 234011006496. It contains undeclared egg.

Spicy Tuna is included in this recall. It has the best by dates of 03/27/24 or 03/28/24 and the UPC number 234010006497. It contains undeclared egg. Finally, Shrimp Tempura and Lobster Roll is recalled. It has sell by dates of 3/27/2024 and 3/28/2024 and the UPC number 23410400000 for the 12 ounce size, and UPC number 234104011994. It contains undeclared wheat.

These products are no longer available for purchase, but people may have frozen them for later use. If you bought any of these Geissler’s Sushi Rolls and are allergic to the respective allergens, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store for a refund.