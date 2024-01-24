Glorious Goodies Cavendish Crunch Freeze Dried Treats Recalled

by

Glorious Goodies Cavendish Crunch Freeze Dried Treats are being recalled in Canada because they contain egg, milk, and soy, three of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone with lactose intolerance and anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Glorious Goodies Inc.

The product was sold in the provinces of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island at the retail level. The recalled products include Glorious Goodies Cavendish Crunch Freeze Dried Treats that are packaged in a 36 gram container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 56464 01277 8. All codes where egg, milk, and soy are not listed on the label are included in this recall. Also recalled is the same product that is packaged in 40 gram containers. The UPC number for that product is 6 56464 01277 8, and all codes where egg, milk, and soy are not declared on the product label are included. The recall was triggered by the company.

If you bought these products and are allergic to the respective allergens, or have lactose tolerance or celiac disease, do not eat them. You can throw them away or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.