Gorilla Mind Rauwolscine Supplement Recalled For Salmonella

Gorilla Mind Rauwolscine Supplement is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illness have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Gorilla Mind LLC of Boise, Idaho.

The recalled product is Gorilla Mind Rauwolscine Supplement that is packaged in bottles that each contain 90 capsules. It is intended as an appetite suppressant. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 50017 02016 0. The lot number that is printed on the label is 24041003. And the expiration date for this item is 04/2026 (April 2026). This product was distributed nationwide. No pictures of the item were included in the recall notice.

If you bought this dietary supplement, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this supplement, monitor yourself for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. Most people suffer from fever, chills, headache, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do get sick, see your doctor.