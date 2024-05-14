Great Value Organic Black Chia Seeds Recalled For Salmonella

by

Great Value Organic Black Chia Seeds are being voluntarily recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Natural Sourcing International. The chia seeds were sold at Walmart stores nationwide.

The recalled product is Great Value Organic Black Chia Seeds that are packaged in a 32 ounce pouch continuers. The lot code for this product is 24095 C018, and the UPC number that is printed on the product label is 078742300665. The expiration date is October 30, 2026.

The expiration date and UPC number are printed on the main label, and the lot number is on the bottom of the back panel of the packaging.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to use it in cooking or baking because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the chia seeds away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.