Grimmway Farms Carrots Recall For E. coli Expanded

by

The Grimmway Farms carrots recall for possible E. coli contamination is being expanded to include four new bag sizes. Grimmway Farms carrots are linked to a deadly E. coli O121:H19 outbreak that has sickened at least 39 people and hospitalized 15.

The newly recalled carrots are Bunny Luv brand in 50 pound bags, Cal-Organic carrots in 15 pound and 50 pound bags, and Good & Gather brand in 1 pound bags. These organic whole carrots were available for purchase at retail stores from August 14, 2024 through October 23, 2024. No best if used by dates are on these carrots.

These carrots should no longer be available for purchase, but consumers may have them in their refrigerators or freezers. If you do have these carrots, or if you aren’t sure, check with your grocer. If they can’t answer for sure, throw them away. You can discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. E. coli bacteria can survive freezing temperatures, so even frozen carrots should be discarded..

E. coli O121;H19 bacteria produce Shiga toxins, which travel through the bloodstream and to the kidneys, where they can cause damage. Symptoms of an E. coli infection can include a mild fever, possible nausea and vomiting, and severe and painful abdominal cramps along with bloody diarrhea.

In some patients, this infection can lead to a complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, which is a type of kidney failure. So far, no one in this outbreak has developed HUS.

If you ate these carrots, monitor your health for the symptoms of an E. coli infection for the next 10 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.