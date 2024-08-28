Gutierrez Ground Cinnamon Added to El Servidor Lead Recall

by

Gutierrez Ground Cinnamon is added to the El Servidor cinnamon recall posted on August 19, 2024 for lead contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Gutierrez Distributor of Passaic, New Jersey.

There is no safe level of lead consumption. Short term exposure to very low levels of this heavy metal may not cause any symptoms except increased blood lead levels. Exposure to higher levels, or chronic exposure over time, can cause symptoms including permanent damage to the central nervous system in children, including lowered IQ. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney problems, high blood pressure, and neurocognitive effects. Damage is related to the age and body weight of the patient, as well as the duration of exposure.

Both brands of ground cinnamon was sold at the retail level in New York beginning on January 14, 2024. Gutierrez ground cinnamon was sold to cash and carry customers. The cinnamon is sold packaged in a 1.5 ounce clear plastic bag.

This recall was triggered becasue of sample analysis conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets that revealed that the cinnamon contained elevated levels of lead. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.