Hachi Hachi Hibachi Grill Associated with GI Illnesses in Arkansas

The Hachi Hachi Hibachi Grill is associated with gastrointestinal illnesses in Ed Dorado, Arkansas, according to news reports. Customers reported getting sick quickly after eating at the food truck that was stationed in downtown Ed Dorado.

The Japanese grill was shut down by public health officials after “numerous reports” of food poisoning. The owner did not respond to questions from KTVE after these illnesses were reported. The business also has food trucks in Camden and Magnolia, Arkansas. They have been closed as well.

There is no mention about the number of people sickened, the illness onset dates, the patient age range or whether or not anyone has been hospitalized. Because people got sick so quickly, the pathogen is likely norovirus.

Norovirus is an extremely contagious pathogen. People can get sick through person to person contact, through contact with contaminated surfaces, and by eating contaminated food.

People usually start getting sick within a few hours to two days after eating food contaminated with this virus. Symptoms of norovirus food poisoning include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, fever, headache, and body aches. Most people who contract this infection do not need to visit and doctor, and most patients get better within a few days. However, some people may suffer from dehydration and need medical care.