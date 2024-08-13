Hải Yến Ocean Swallow Coconut Recalled For Salmonella

by

Hải Yến Ocean Swallow Coconut is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Dong Phuong Distributor.

The recalled coconut was sold at the retail level in these provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba. The recalled product is Hải Yến Ocean Swallow Coconut that is packaged in 400 gram clear plastic bags. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 115170 091856. The lot number for this product is F2-23 11358. And the best before date is October 1, 2025.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) teat results. If more recalls are issued, the public will be informed by recall notices posted on the CFIA web site.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, and do not use it in cooking because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor yourself for the symptoms of a Salmonella infection for the next seven days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.