Hannaford Indulgent Trail Mix Recalled For Nut Allergen

Hannaford Indulgent Trail Mix is being recalled because it does not have the tree nut allergen statement on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to tree nuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Hannaford Supermarkets in Scarborough, Maine.

The recalled trail mix was sold at select stores in the states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The recalled item is Hannaford Indulgent Trail Mix that was sold between November 1, 2023 and June 3, 2024. The sell by date for this item is October 1, 2024. No picture of the recalled product was included in the recall notice. The trail mix is packaged in a 12 ounce package. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 04126820417. And the lot number for this item is 3277 D19 13:54.

You can see the complete list of stores where the product was sold at the Hannaford recall page, along with the complete address. Please check to see if you have this item in your home.

If you did buy this product and cannot eat tree nuts, do not eat it. You can throw the trail mix away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.