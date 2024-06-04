by

In the wake of the recall of Fresh Start cucumbers for possible Salmonella contamination, have cucumbers caused outbreaks in the past? Yes, they have, and some have been deadly. The FDA is conducting testing to see if the cucumbers are related to an ongoing Salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than 100 people.

In 2013, a Salmonella Saintpaul outbreak linked to imported cucumbers sickened at least 84 people in 18 states. Illness onset dates range from January 12, 2023 to April 28, 2024. Twenty-eight percent of patients were hospitalized.

In 2015 and 2016, a huge Salmonella Poona outbreak linked to cucumbers sickened at least 907 people in 40 states. There were 204 people hospitalized, and six deaths were reported, even though the Salmonella infection wasn’t considered a factor in two of those deaths. Cucumbers that were imported from Mexico and distributed to Andrew & Williamson Fresh Produce were the likely source of the bacteria in this outbreak. As a result of this outbreak, the FDA started testing cucumbers and hot peppers for contamination.

And in 2018, a Salmonella outbreak in Canada may have been associated with English cucumbers. At least 50 people in five provinces were sickened.

Produce has caused many foodborne outbreaks in the past. These products, especially those that are eaten uncooked, can easily cause illness. They can be contaminated in the field, while they are being transported, or while they are processed.

If you have eaten cucumbers recently and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor.