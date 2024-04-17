Hearn Kirkwood Egg Salad Sandwich Recalled For Allergen

by

Hearn Kirkwood Egg Salad Sandwich is being recalled because the container actually contains tuna salad sandwiches and that fact is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Tuna, or finfish, is one of the nine major food allergens. Anyone who is allergic to tuna could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No mention of any adverse reactions were on the recall notice, since it was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the recall page. The recalling firm is The Coastal Companies, doing business as Hearn Kirkwood, of Jessup, Maryland.

The recalled product was sold in institutions, hospitals, and at the retail level in these states: Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, and in Washington D.C.

The recalled product is Hearn Kirkwood Egg Salad Sandwich that is packaged in a clamshell for individual sale. The package is 7.22 ounces (205 grams). The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 766375938415. And the use by date, also stamped on the label, is March 23, 2024.

If you bought this sandwich and are allergic to tuna, or fin fish, do not eat it. You can throw the sandwich away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.