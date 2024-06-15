Heinen’s Tuscan Salad Bowls Recalled For Undeclared Pecans

by

Heinen’s Tuscan Salad Bowls are being recalled because they may contain pecans or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to pecans could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reports of allergic reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this salad. The recalling firm is Heinen’s of Warrensville Heights, Ohio.

The recalled salads were sold in Ohio and Illinois through Heinen’s retail locations. The recalled product is Heinen’s Tuscan Salad Bowls. They were sold be weight. The affected batch has the UPC number 2-08888-40849-3 that is stamped on the label. And the sell by date for this product is 06.02.24 (June 2, 2024). The company announcement date was May 30 2024, but the FDA published this information on June 14, 2024.

The recall was triggered when the company found that product containing pecans was distributed in the salad bowls that did not reveal the presence of additional allergens. The company says that this problem was isolated to a single distributed sell by date of 6/2/24.

If you purchased this salad and cannot eat pecans, or tree nuts, do not eat it. You can throw the salad away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.