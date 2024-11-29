Hepatitis A Exposure at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monterey Park, CA

by

A hepatitis A exposure at the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Monterey Park, California may have exposed patrons to the virus, according to the County of Los Angeles Public Health Department. That restaurant is located at 4000 Market Place in Monterey Park. An employee worked there while infectious with th virus.

No other cases have been identified at this time. Public health officials are investigating this issue.

Public health is recommending that anyone who consumed food or drank beverages at that restaurant between November 13, 2024 and November 22, 204 receive a hepatitis A vaccine. Anyone who ate there before November 15, 2024 may not be eligible to receive the vaccine because it is most effective when given within two weeks of exposure. Talk to your doctor about your options.

Symptoms of hepatitis A usually begin 15 to 50 days after infection. That means that people are infectious for two weeks before they even know they are sick. Symptoms include fatigue, sudden nausea and vomiting, and abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant. Other symptoms may be clay-colored stools, dark urine, a low grade fever, loss of appetite, joint pain, diarrhea, and intense itching. The characteristic symptom of hepatitis A is yellowing of the skin and eyes, known as jaundice.

If you ate at that Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant during that time frame, and have been experiencing symptoms of a hepatitis A infection, see your doctor.

Hepatitis A is a very contagious liver infection caused by the virus. While most people usually recover completely from this infection, some, especially those with liver disease, can become seriously ill. The best way to prevent spread of this virus is by getting vaccinated.