Hesters Temple Street Crispy Rice Recalled For Undeclared Milk

Hesters Temple Street Crispy Rice is being recalled in Canada because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not listed on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to that ingredient, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There has been one reported reaction so far. The recalling firm is Heng Hing Trading Ltd.

This product was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec. The recalled product is Hesters Temple Street Crispy Rice that is packaged in 1o8 gram plastic bags with characters on the front and a colorful drawing of the product. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 970798 321981. All codes were milk is not declared on the label are included in this recall.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products. The government is making sure that this product is removed from the marketplace.

If you bought this item and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased its for a full refund.