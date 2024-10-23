HuHill Farm Raw Milk Recalled For Possible Campylobacter

by

HuHill Farm Raw Milk is being recalled again for possible Campylobacter contamination, according to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. The milk from that dairy, which is located at 232 Lighthall Road in Fort Plain, New York, was also recalled in August 2024 for the same reason. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this milk.

A routine sample of the milk that was collected by a health inspector was found to be contaminated with that pathogen. On October 17, 2024, the producer was notified about a preliminary positive test result. On October 21, 2024, further laboratory testing confirmed that the milk was contaminated with Campylobacter jejuni. The dairy cannot sell raw milk until testing indicates that the product is free from harmful bacteria.

Raw milk does not provide the same protection of pasteurized milk. Pasteurization heats milk to a specific temperature for a short period of time to kill pathogens such as Listeria monocytogenes, E. coli, Salmonella, Brucella, and Campylobacter, as well as the bacteria that cause tuberculosis, diphtheria, and typhoid fever.

Symptoms of a Campylobacter infection usually begin two to five days after consumption of food or drink that is contaminated. Most people suffer from diarrhea which is often bloody, fever, and stomach ramps along with nausea and vomiting. One complication of a Campylobacter infection is Guillain-Barré syndrome, which can cause paralysis. In addition, the elderly, the very young, people with chronic illnesses such as cancer, and those with compromised immune systems can become seriously ill with this infection.

If you bought raw milk from that dairy recently, do not drink it. You can pour it down the drain (and then sterilize your sink with a mild bleach solution), or you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you drank this milk, monitor your health for the symptoms of campylobacteriosis. If you do get sick, see your doctor.