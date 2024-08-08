HuHill Farm Raw Milk Recalled in NY For Campylobacter

by

HuHill Farm raw milk is being recalled in New York state for possible Campylobacter contamination, according to news reports. Testing conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets found the pathogen. HuHill Farm is located at 232 Lighthall Road in Fort Plain, New York. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the consumption of this raw milk.

A routine sample collected by an inspector from that Department tested positive for Campylobacter jejuni. On August 1, 2024, the producer was notified about a preliminary positive test result. Further testing that was completed on August 5, 2024 confirmed the presence of the pathogen in the milk sample. The producer cannot sell raw milk until sampling indicates that the product is free from harmful bacteria.

If you purchased this raw milk, do not drink it and do not use it in cooking because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the milk away in a secure trash can, or pour it down the drain (sanitize your sink afterward), or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you drank this milk, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Campylobacter infection which can take two to five days to appear. If you do get sick, see your doctor.