Infinite Herbs Recalls Basil For Possible Salmonella Risk

Infinite Herbs is recalling their fresh organic basil for possible Salmonella contamination. This basil is linked to a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 12 people in seven states.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level between February 1 and April 6, 2024. It is Infinite Herbs fresh organic basil with a UPC number of 8 18042 02147 7. The basil is packed in a 2.5 ounce clamshell package. The basil is a product of Columbia.

Based on epidemiological evidence, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has reported that the basil is linked to illnesses. The voluntary recall was issued by the company after the FDA notified it about this information.

The basil was shipped to Trader Joe’s retail locations in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Virginia and to two Fruit Center Marketplace stores in Massachusetts. Trader Joe’s said that the basil was sold at their stores in these states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, and Wisconsin, and in Washington D.C.

No other Infinite Herbs product is included in this recall. The recalled basil is out of date and no longer available for sale, but some people may have frozen it or used it in recipes that were frozen. If you did this, discard any frozen product. If you aren’t sure whether or not you used this basil in recipes, discard those as well.

You can throw the basil and any recipes away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.