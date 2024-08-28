Jim’s Jerseys Raw Milk Recalled For E. coli Contamination

Jim’s Jerseys raw milk is being recalled for possible E. coli contamination. This information, along with the retail distribution list, was released in an email. There is no information about this recall on the Washington Department of Health website. There are no reports of illness received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this raw milk. The recalling firm is Old Silvana Creamery of Arlington, Washington.
The recall is for Jim’s Jerseys raw milk that is packaged in 1/2 gallon and one gallon containers. The expiration date for this product is 8/23/24. The milk was sold in western Washington via on farm sites. It was also sold at these retail locations in these counties:
Island County
The Goose in Langley
King County
Duvall Family Grocer in Duvall
Fall City Meats and Seafood in Fall City
Farmhouse Market in Fall City
Champion Foods in Issaquah
San Juan County
Blossom Grocery in Lopez Island
Lopez Village Market in Lopez Island
Orcas Food Co-op in Orcas Island
Skagit County
Skagit Valley Food Co-op in Mt. Vernon
Snohomish County
Arlington Fuel Stop in Arlington
Sno-Isle Food Co-op in Everett
Snohomish Apothecary and Wellness Center in Snohomish
Jay’s Market in Lake Stevens
Happy Food Mart in Lake Stevens
Granite Falls IGA in Granite Falls
Whatcom County
Community Food Co-op in Bellingham
Cost Cutter in Blaine
If you purchased this raw milk, do not drink it and do not use it in cooking. You can throw the milk away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store or farm where you bought it for a full refund.
