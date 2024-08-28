Jim’s Jerseys Raw Milk Recalled For E. coli Contamination

by

Jim’s Jerseys raw milk is being recalled for possible E. coli contamination. This information, along with the retail distribution list, was released in an email. There is no information about this recall on the Washington Department of Health website. There are no reports of illness received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this raw milk. The recalling firm is Old Silvana Creamery of Arlington, Washington.

The recall is for Jim’s Jerseys raw milk that is packaged in 1/2 gallon and one gallon containers. The expiration date for this product is 8/23/24. The milk was sold in western Washington via on farm sites. It was also sold at these retail locations in these counties:

Island County

The Goose in Langley

King County

Duvall Family Grocer in Duvall

Fall City Meats and Seafood in Fall City

Farmhouse Market in Fall City

Champion Foods in Issaquah

San Juan County

Blossom Grocery in Lopez Island

Lopez Village Market in Lopez Island

Orcas Food Co-op in Orcas Island

Skagit County

Skagit Valley Food Co-op in Mt. Vernon

Snohomish County

Arlington Fuel Stop in Arlington

Sno-Isle Food Co-op in Everett

Snohomish Apothecary and Wellness Center in Snohomish

Jay’s Market in Lake Stevens

Happy Food Mart in Lake Stevens

Granite Falls IGA in Granite Falls

Whatcom County

Community Food Co-op in Bellingham

Cost Cutter in Blaine

If you purchased this raw milk, do not drink it and do not use it in cooking. You can throw the milk away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store or farm where you bought it for a full refund.