Jinju Fisk Cake Recalled in Canada For Undeclared Egg

Jinju Fisk Cake (Fish Cake) is being recalled in Canada because it may contain eggs, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Seoul Trading Corp.

The recalled item was sold at the retail level in Alberta and British Columbia. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

The recalled product is Jinju Fisk Cake (also identified in the recall notice as Fish Cake) that is packaged in a 500 gram container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8801077529805. The best by or expiration date for this item is June 25 2026. And the code is 2501.

If you bought this fish cake and are allergic to or sensitive to egg, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.