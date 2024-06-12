JustJuice Organic Pineapple Juice Recalled For Mold

by

JustJuice Organic Pineapple Juice is being recalled in Canada because it may contain mold. Mold may make people sick but will usually not cause serious illness or injury. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Puresource Corporation.

The juice was sold nationwide at the retail level. The recalled product is JustJuice Organic 100% Pure Juice – Pineapple. It is packaged in a 946 milliliter bottle. The UPC number for this item that is stamped on the product label is 0 65279 11700 2. The best by date for this juice is 2025 APR 18 (April 18, 2025). And the lot number that is printed on the product label is 1080424. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

Please check your pantry and refrigerator to see if you purchased this product. If you did, do not drink it or use it in cooking. You can throw the JustJuice Organic Pineapple Juice away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.