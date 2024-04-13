King Kullen Broccoli Cutlets Recalled For Sesame and Wheat

by

King Kullen Broccoli Cutlets with Bread Crumbs and Parmesan is being recalled because it may contain sesame and wheat, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Gracie’s Kitchens of New Haven, Connecticut.

The recalled product is King Kullen Broccoli Cutlets with Bread Crumbs and Parmesan that is packaged in a 20 ounce, oven safe tin package with a clear dome top. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 0 8531610145 0. The sell by dates that are stamped on the top panel range from 4/14/24 to 4/21/24. This product was distributed only to King Kullen Grocery Stores in Long Island, New York. The specific store locations are: Manhasset, Center Moriches, Bay Shore, Bridgehampton, Shirley, Garden City Park, Eastport, and St. James.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the product, which contains sesame and wheat, didn’t include the full ingredient breakdown on the ingredient panel.

If you bought this product and are allergic to wheat and/or sesame, or have celiac disease, do not eat it. You can throw the broccoli away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.