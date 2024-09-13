Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt Recalled For Mold

by

Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt is being recalled in Canada because it may be contaminated with mold. You will probably not get seriously ill if you eat food contaminated with mold, but some people, especially those with compromised immune systems, may need medical care. This is mainly a quality or spoilage issue. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date. The recalling firm is General Mills Canada.

The yogurt was sold at the retail level in these provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.

The recalled product is Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt that is packaged in 100 gram containers. They are sold as a 24 pack. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 96619 22215 5. And the best by date is Best Before: 2024 AU 10. The code for this item is 8W 173. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you bought this Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt, do not eat it. You can throw the yogurt away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.