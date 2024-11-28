Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Eggs Recalled For Salmonella

by

Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Eggs are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Handsome Brook Farms of New York, New York.

The recalled egg were sold at Costco stores in these states: Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. They were for sale beginning November 22, 2024.

The recalled product is Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Raised Eggs that are packaged in a 24 count plastic container. The UPC number, 9661910680, is stamped on the label. The recall is only for eggs with the Julian code 327 and a use by date of January 6, 2025. Those numbers are printed on the side of the plastic egg carton. No other products are affected by this recall.

The recall was triggered when the company determined that eggs that were not intended for retail distribution were packaged and distributed. More supply chain controls and retraining are being put into place to prevent this happening again.

If you bought Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Eggs in that package size and with those numbers, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly. You can throw the eggs away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.