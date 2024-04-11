Kowalski Simply Sides Jack’s Potato Salad Recalled For Egg

by

Kowalski Simply Sides Jack’s Potato Salad is being recalled because it contains egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to egg who eats this product could have a serious reaction. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Home Style Foods of Hamtramck, Michigan.

Forty three cases of this potato salad are included in the recall. The recalled product is Kowalski Simply Sides Jack’s Potato Salad that is packaged in a 16 ounce Deli Cup. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 754721282701. And the sell by date is 04/29/2024.

The salad was distributed in Michigan to 25 stores including Kroger locations, Diamond Dot Market, Holiday Market Royal Oak, Larry’s Foodland, and Tenuta’s Market.

The problem is that the correct label is on the top of the item, but the back label, which contains the nutrition facts and ingredient list, is incorrectly labeled as “Very Berry Strawberry.” During the filling of the cups, the wrong label was applied to the back. The error was discovered, and the recall was triggered, by Quality Assurance during routine documentation review.

If you bought this product and are allergic to or sensitive to egg, do not eat it. You can throw the potato salad away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.