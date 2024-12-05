Kroger and King Soopers Cucumber Vegetable Products Recalled

by

Kroger and King Soopers cucumber vegetable products are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. These items were made with recalled SunFed cucumbers that are linked to a multistate outbreak. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Supreme Service Solutions of Farmers Branch, Texas.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the package sizes, UPC numbers, and best by dates, at the FDA web site. Some of the recalled products are Family Cobb Salad, Individual Garden Salad, Southwest Salad, Cucumber Bowl with Ranch Dip, Vegetable Ranch Tray No Dip Small, and Chef Salad, among others.

These items were distributed in Kroger and King Soopers retail stores in the states of Texas and Colorado. They are packaged in clear plastic grab and go containers of different sizes with the appearance of cut produce. The best by date is on the package’s bottom label. You can see pictures of the product labels at the FDA website.

If you bought any of these Kroger and King Soopers cucumber item with those UPC numbers and best by dates, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next seven days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.