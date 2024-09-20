Lactaid Milk Recalled For Undeclared Almond

by

Lactaid Milk in five varieties is being recalled because it may contain almonds, or tree nuts, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is HP Hood of Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in these states: Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It was sold from September 5, 2024 to September 18, 2024.

The recall applies to a limited number of 96 oz. plastic containers of refrigerated LACTAID Milk with the code 51-4109 P2. The code and best by dates are in the center top area of the container.

The recalled product is Lactaid Whole Milk that is packaged in 96 ounce jugs. The expiration dates are: NOV 22 24, NOV 23 24, NOV 25 24, NOV 26 24, NOV 27 24, NOV 28 24, DEC 02 24, DEC 03 24, and DEC 04 24. Also recalled is Lactaid 2% Milk that is also packaged in 96 ounce jugs. The expiration dates are NOV 23 24, NOV 24 24, NOV 28 24, NOV 29 24, NOV 30 24, DEC 01 24, and DEC 04 24.

Also recalled is Lactaid 1% Milk in 96 ounce jugs. The expiration dates are NOV 24 24, NOV 25 24, and DEC 05 24. Lactaid Fat Free Milk in 96 ounce jugs is included in this recall. The expiration dates for that product are NOV 24 24 and NOV 25 24. Finally, Lactaid 2% Calcium Enriched Milk in 96 ounce jugs is recalled. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these products and are allergic to almonds, do not consume it. You can throw the milks away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.