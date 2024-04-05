Lakeview Morning Glory Muffins Recalled For Egg Allergen

by

Lakeview Morning Glory Muffins are being recalled because they may contain egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There is no mention about whether or not any allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Lakeview Gluten-Free Bakery.

The muffins were sold at the retail level in Alberta, Canada. The recalled product is Lakeview Gluten-Free Bakery Morning Glory Muffins that are packaged in a 350 gram container. The codes printed on this product label are 2024AL30; 2024AL31; and 2024MA01. And the UPC number that is stamped on the package is 057882 400039. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to or sensitive to egg, do not eat it. You can throw the muffins away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping them or double bagging them so others can’t access these bakery items, or you can take the Lakeview Morning Glory Muffins back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.