Lidl Deluxe Macarons Party Edition Recalled For Allergens

Lidl Deluxe Macarons Party Edition is being recalled because it may contain the allergens wheat, soy, egg, milk and tree nuts (almonds, pistachios, and coconut) that are not declared on the label because of non-English ingredient labeling. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reports of illnesses or allergic reactions have been received by the company to date. The recalling firm is Lidl US.

The recalled product is Lidl Deluxe Macarons Party Edition. It has the brand, “Deluxe” printed at the top of the front panel, and “Party Edition” printed at the bottom of the front panel. The back panel will not have English labeling or ingredients. This product has the UPC number 4056489365365. stamped on the label.

The product was distributed to all Lidl US store locations, which are in these states: Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The issue was discovered and the recall was issued internally after delivery to the company’s stores. If you bought this product and are allergic to wheat, soy, egg, milk and tree nuts, or if you have celiac disease or are lactose intolerant, do not eat it. You can throw the cookies away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.