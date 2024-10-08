Lunds and Byerlys Recalls Lone Star Dip For Potential Mold

by

Lunds and Byerlys is recalling L&B Lone Star Dip for potential mold. This is primarily a spoilage issue. Mold will most likely not make you very sick, but it can cause illness. People with chronic health issues and those who are immunocompromised can develop a more serious illness if they consume certain types of mold. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these dips. The recalling firm is Lunds & Byerlys of Edina, Minnesota.

The recalled dip was sold at Lunds and Byerlys stores throughout the Twin Cities and in the surrounding area. The recalled product is L&B Lone Star Dip that is packaged in a 12 ounce plastic container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 18169-74197. And the best by dates that are also printed on the product label are 10-15-24 and 10-17-24.

The recall was triggered when store employees noticed the mold. They notified the company’s Quality Assurance team and the recall was issued.

If you bought this product, do not eat it and do not serve it to others. You can throw it away in as secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the Lunds and Byerlys store where you purchased it for a full refund.